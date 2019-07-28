JudgeMentall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut gifted herself a new Mercedes-Benz GLE after the film JudgeMentall Hai Kya runs successfully at the box office. The beautiful lass has carved her own space in Bollywood and No she is one of the talented and versatile actresses in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut is riding high after the success of the film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. Till now the film has garnered Rs 13.42 crore in just 2 days and the audiences couldn’t stop lauding Kangana and Raj Kumar Rao’s outstanding acting skills. In the film, the diva is playing the character as Bobby opposite to Raj Kumar Rao’s Keshav. JudgeMentall Hai Kya is a psychological black comedy film helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri, Brijendra Kala, Satish Kaushik, Lalit Behl, Hussain Dalal is in a pivotal role.

Kangana as we all know, known for her bold moves and recently the diva celebrated her film success by spending a handsome amount of money on a big luxury car and gifted herself a new Mercedes-Benz GLE. Judgementall Hai Kya is touted to be one of the quirkiest films made in Bollywood. Hence, with this film, Kangana again proved herself as a versatile actor.

Recently Kangana’s team shared a post for her fans, in which The actress is posing with her new luxury purchase and captioned it, #KanganaRanaut with her new purchase in Manali, post #JudgeMentallHaiKya release.



On the professional front, Kangana has many big-budget films in her kitty like Jaya/Tailaivi, Imali, Panga, Teju, R Balki’s Next and Divine Lovers. No doubt Kangana totality justify this phrase that she has created her own world and she knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. Truly the actress is the Queen of Bollywood and marked her mettle in the industry.

