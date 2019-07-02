Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set for their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya which is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of ALT Entertainment and Karma Media and Entertainment. Recently, the makers have revealed new stills from the film, have a look–

Judgementall Hai Kya: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are currently gearing up for the trailer launch of their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. The film is a black comedy film which also features Jimmy Shergill. Amyra Dastur, Satish Kaushik and Sudev Nair in supporting roles. The film has been making headlines since its announcement and has also faced many controversies. Earlier the title of the film was Mental Hai Kya but due to objections raised by Indian Psychiatric Society on the title of the film, the CBSE demanded the makers to change the title.

After facing controversies, finally, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film today. In order to treat the audience, the makers have revealed the new stills from the film. In one still, Kangana Ranaut is looking crazy with her tongue sticking out of her mouth. She is also wearing a yellow ring with mad written on it.

In the other poster, Rajkummar Rao further added his madness dose with his intense look in the poster. In the picture, the actor also held a live bomb in his mouth. It seems that both the lead stars are much excited for the film as they have left no stone unturned to portray the characters well with full madness level.

Here are the new stills–

Judgementall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banners of Karma Media and Entertainment and ALT Entertainment. The film will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019.

