Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection day 1: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's much-anticipated film Judgementall Hai Kya has finally hit the silver screens this weekend. On its opening day, Judgementall Hai Kya has managed to impress the film critics and audiences alike.

Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection day 1: This weekend has witnessed the release of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s much talked about film Judgementall Hai Kya. Keeping aside the controversies, Judgementall Hai Kya has managed to hit all the right notes and is garnering praises from film critics as well the audience. Be it strong performances by the lead actors, direction to a unique storyline, the film has passed the Friday litmus test.

Speaking about the box office, the latest reports suggest that the film received 15-20% occupancy on its opening day. As a result, the film has earned Rs 4.25 crore on the day of its release. While Rs 4.25 crore is a decent starting point, the film is likely to register further growth over the weekend with favorable reviews coming in from all fronts. Balaji Motion Pictures, on the other hand, has confirmed that the film has earned Rs 5.40 crore on first day.

On the day of its release, Judgementall Hai Kya clashed with Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma but the film has managed to sweep past the competition owing to positive word of mouth. However, it will not be an easy ride for the makers of the films at the box office considering the fact that films like The Lion King, Kabir Singh and Super 30 are still enjoying a glorious run at the silver screens.

Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgementall Hai Kya also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill, Amrita Puri, Satish Kaushik and Hussain Dalal in key roles. Post-Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Panga and Jaya while Rajkummar Rao will star in films like Made In China, Turram Khan and RoohiAfza.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App