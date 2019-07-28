Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya was released this weekend and has collected a sum of Rs 13.42 crore on its first and second day. The dark comedy has got positive reviews from their fans and 3.5 stars out of 5 from film critiques.

Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya was released on Friday, July 26 and has collected a decent business at the ticket window in two days. The murder mystery earned Rs 5.40 crore on its opening day and 8.02 crore on its second day which brings it to a total of Rs 13.42 crore. The film was made on a budget of Rs 29 crore and it is expected that the film will collect good business this weekend.

Another Bollywood movie titled Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh was released on the same day but Judgementall Hai Kya raced ahead of it as the spoof comedy collected only Rs 1.25 crore on its first day. Apart from Arjun Patiala, other films like The Lion King, Kabir Singh and Super 30 were released before this dark comedy and are still enjoying a glorious run at the silver screens. Hence, it will be difficult for the movie to stay strong at the ticket window.

The psychological thriller is helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. Judgementall Hai Kya also features Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri, Satish Kaushik and Hussain Dalal in key roles. Talking about the film, Judgementall Hai Kya is a dark comedy that revolves a murder. In the movie, Kangana plays the role of a tenant named Bobby and Raj is seen playing the role of Keshav. It will be interesting to see how the murder happened and who was responsible for it. The movie has got positive reviews from their fans and the film critiques have given the Kangana starrer 3.5 stars out of 5. The actors are being praised for giving terrific performances in the movie.

#JudgementalHaiKya. It's inventive, racy & quite a trip. Terrific work by lensman #PankajKumar. Sparkling writing by @KanikaDhillon and wonderfully directed by #PrakashKovelamudi. @RajkummarRao is again brilliant. #KanganaRanaut is such a gifted actor and what a performance! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 26, 2019

Once again I marvel at how @RajkummarRao builds characters within the given screen time and creates nuances that go beyond mere histrionics. I've directed him in 5 films and worked with him on a show. I've watched all his films. Yet he is never Rajkummar. He is the character. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 26, 2019

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Panga and Jaya while Rajkummar Rao will be seen in films like Turram Khan, Made In China and RoohiAfza.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App