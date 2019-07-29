Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya released three days back and has earned Rs 19.25 crore at the box office. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film is the second collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut after 2014's film Queen.

Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s film Judgementall Hai Kya started slow but it seems that now it has gained the acceptance of the audience and is performing well as the box office. Though, the film opened with just Rs 4.5 crore. As per a report by Box office India, the film has till now earned Rs 19.25 crore in just three days and is expected to pick up pace in the next weekend.

Meanwhile, the film continues to receive stiff competition from the Hollywood film The Lion King which is performing better than Kangana Ranaut’s film at the box office. Judgementall Hai Kya underperformed than period drama film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which earned Rs 8.75 crore on its first day.

Talking about the film, Judgementall Hai Kya is a dark comedy film that narrates the mystery behind a murder and the two suspects–Kangana and Rajkummar Rao. The film opened up with positive reviews and many critics also quoted the film to be Kangana Ranaut’s career-best act. Reportedly, the film is produced on the budget of Rs 30 crore and as per the buzz around, the film will easily pick up pace in its first week.

Judgementall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and also features Amyra Dastur, Hussain Dalal, Jimmy Shergill, Satish Kaushik, Lalit Behl in supporting roles. As per reports, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao collaborated for the second time after blockbuster hit film 2014 film Queen.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for comedy film Made In China with Mouni Roy, Amyra Dastur and Boman Irani in lead roles. Currently, the film is in its post-production stage and will hit the theatres on August 30, 2019. After Made in China, the actor will appear in horror-comedy film Roohi Afza with Bollywood actors–Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The film will release on March 20, 2020.

