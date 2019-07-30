Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's dark comedy Judgementall Hai Kya was released on 26 July 2019 and the movie has collected Rs. 24.64 so far. The movie is getting positive reviews from fans is trending at the ticket window.

Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya was released last weekend and the movie has it’s game strong at the ticket window. On Monday itself the movie earned around Rs 2.60 crore. The psychological black comedy is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Kanika Dhillon and has been getting positive reviews from fans and film critics so far.

The Kangana starrer earned good business yesterday but it will be challenging for the movie to give better performance over the weekdays at the ticket window. Apart from this, another Bollywood movie was released on the same date named Arjun Patiala featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in the lead. The movie is a spoof cop comedy which didn’t work well at the box office and was overpowered by Judgementall Hai Kya. Within four days the murder mystery has collected Rs 24.64 crore at the ticket window. The movie has been trending before it was released. Kangana and Rajkumar have been praised for giving a wonderful performance at the silver screens.

Talking about the film, Judgementall Hai Kya is a dark comedy which focuses on mental health awareness. The plot of the movie revolves around the murder and Kangana doubts if it was Raj behind the incident. In the movie, Kangana plays the role of Bobby and Raj is seen playing the role of Keshav.

The movie has a different plot and it will be interesting to see who was involved in the murder and why. Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri and others are also seen playing key roles. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 29 crore and has already collected Rs 24.64 till now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App