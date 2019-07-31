Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection day 5: Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film Judgementall Hai Kya released last Friday at the silver screens. In its first 4 days at the box office, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 24.64 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Judgementall Hai Kya released with positive reviews from film critics and the audience last week and it has also translated into box office growth. Coupled with strong performances by both the actors, Judgementall Hai Kya is also garnering praises for its storyline and has touted as the most relevant film of the year by the makers of the film.

Judgementall Hai Kya collected Rs 5.40 crore on Day 1, Rs 8.02 crore on Day 2, Rs 8.62 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.60 crore on Day 4, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 24.64 crore. It is yet to be seen whether the film will be able to bounce back in the second week or witness a decline after subsequent releases like Sonakshi Sinha’s Khaandani Shafakhana and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s film Jabariya Jodi.

Currently, Judgementall Hai Kya is braving the odds against Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30, Hollywood’s big release The Lion King and Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh. While Super 30 has earned Rs 127.32 crore in 3 weeks, The Lion King is going strong at Rs 114.27 crore and Kabir Singh is undefeatable at Rs 275 crore.

Earlier this week, Judgementall Hai Kya also grabbed headlines after a Hungarian artist named Flora Borsi accused the makers of plagiarism and copying her work of art for a film poster. She wrote that this movie poster has plagarised my art. Can someone explain what is happening as this is not right. Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgementall Hai Kya released on July 26, 2019.

