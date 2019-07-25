Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection prediction: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and will hit the screens tomorrow, July 26.

Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection prediction: After impressing the fans with comedy-drama film Queen, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set for their second collaboration Judgementall Hai Kya which will hit the screens tomorrow July 26, 2019. Considering the buzz around it, the predictions from the film is really high and is expected to perform better than Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.

Judgementall Hai Kya, which was earlier titled as Mental Hai Kya, is a dark comedy film that features Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in never seen before avatar. The film is garnering attention since the day it was announced. Starting from the quirky posters and the trailer, the anticipation from the film has certainly enhanced and is expected to have an upper hand at the box office.

Considering the hype around the film, Judgementall Hai Kya is predicted to earn Rs 8-10 crore at the box office. Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s last film Manikarnika, it opened with Rs 8.75 crore at the box office. Overall, it will be exciting to see whether Judgementall Hai Kya beats the mark of Manikarnika.

Judgementall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment. Moreover, the film will also face a clash with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s film Arjun Patiala which is a rom-com and Telugu film Dear Comrade which is an action-drama film. Moreover, films like Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Hollywood film The Lion King is also expected to give competition to the much-anticipated film.

Before the release of the trailer, the film also faced many controversies as the Indian Psychiatric Society raised objections against the title of the film and quoted that the word Mental in the title hurts sentiments. Later the Central Board of Film Certification requested the makers to change the title to Judgementall Hai Kya. Apart from Kangana and Rajkummar, the film also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur, Sudev Nair, Brijendra Kala and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles.

