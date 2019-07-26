Judgementall Hai Kya: Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are currently gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Judgementall Hai Kya. The film has hit the theatres today and has been garnering positive reviews from the critics as well as fans. Recently, in an interview, the lead star opened up about her character Bobby.

Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are currently much excited for their film Judgementall Hai Kya which has finally hit the theatres. Judgementall Hai Kya is a dark comedy film which is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is among the highly anticipated films. In the film, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Bobby, who is among the rare and unconventional girls and the entire film revolves around her character. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Keshav who is a weird man.

Recently, in an interview, Kangana Ranaut revealed that Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut together share a great bond and their chemistry is often praised by the fans. After Queen, Judgementall Hai Kya will be their second collaboration of both the talented actors and it seems that together both of them have left no stone unturned for playing the weird character on-screen.

Kangana Ranaut also revealed the craziest thing she did in the film. She said that she peeped through the keyhole to check out both Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur. Overall, the black comedy is a crazy film which will keep the audience hooked till the end.

Talking about the box office prediction, it is predicted that the film is expected to earn Rs 8-10 crore on its first day. Considering the buzz and the interesting genre with the star cast, it is expected to perform better than other films releasing today like Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala and Telugu film Dear Comrade. Moreover, the film also features the remake of the hit son Wakhra Swag.

