Judgementall Hai Kya: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut encouraged writer of her upcoming Judgementall Hai Kya film Kanika Dhillon to play the role of Sita in the movie. The murder mystery is slated to release on July 26.

Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya will hit the box office soon. The movie is slated to release on Friday, July 26. According to reports, actor Kangana convinced writer of the film Kanika Dhillon to play the role of Sita. It will be her debut film and all thanks to Kangana for encouraging her.

The movie Judgementall Hai Kya is written by Kanika Dhillon and she will be seen acting in the film as Sita. Kangana told in an interview that Kanika was very hesitant to play the role at first but later she convinced her and she did it very well. As per Kangana, Kanika was perfectly fitting into the Sita’s role and gave her best.

Judgementall Hai Kya is an upcoming psychological black comedy featuring Kangana and Rajkummar Rao in the main lead. The movie is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the movie, Kangana will be seen playing the role of Bubbly and Rajkummar as Keshav.

Kangana has been in news for a long time. The actor is known for speaking her mind out. A few days back she was stuck in a controversy where she had an argument with a journalist on the launch of her latest movie song. However, after the heated argument, the actor was warned by the journalist that they will ban her but she didn’t apologise.

Meanwhile, Kangana and Rajkumar are busy promoting their movie. Kangana recently held a special screening of Judgementall Hai Kya for her close ones in Mumbai. The murder mystery with humour is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

