Judgementall Hai Kya: Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set to reprise Badshah's hit song Wakhra Swag for their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. Ahead of the song release, the makers have unveiled their looks and they look as wacky as the trailer of the film.

The trend of reprising hit chartbusters is far from over. Be it Khadke Glassy, Sheher Ki Ladki, Aankh Marey, Coca Cola or Proper Patola, the songs have made a comeback into our playlist. As we gear up for the release of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Judgementall Hai Kya on July 26, the makers of the film have decided to recreate Badshah’s song Wakhra Swag.

Talking about the development, Kangana Ranaut admitted in an interview with a news portal that she does not like to be a part of a promotional song. However, film producer Ekta Kapoor had a certain vision for the marketing of the film so she agreed for it. The song has a theme and a story where she and Rajkummar would be seen taking on each other and it serves a purpose to the narrative.

Rajkummar Rao added that nobody would have anticipated him and Kangana coming together for a song. He also applauded Sheetal Sharma for a fab job with the styling. Kangana pitched in and said that her character Bobby is a fun person who is very stylish. Keeping that in mind, the makers of the film wanted to project her personality as more fierce, urban and stylish and that’s how they come up with the look.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media and Entertainment and ALT Entertainment, Judgementall Hai Kya is slated for a release on July 26, 2019. On the day of its release, the film will clash with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma’s film Arjun Patiala.

