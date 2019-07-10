During the launch of one of the songs from Kangana Ranaut-Rajkumar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, Ranaut lashed out at PTI journalist Justin Rao for defaming her movie Manikarnika. The Entertainment Guild has boycotted the actor in retaliation to her claims and sought apology from movie producer Ekta Kapoor.

The Entertainment Journalists’s Guild on Wednesday threatened to boycott actor Kangana Ranaut for her misbehavior towards PTI journalist Justin Rao during a song launch from the movie Judgementall Hai Kya. The delegation in a letter to movie’s producer Ekta Kapoor sought an apology from her and Kangana Ranaut for her conduct towards the PTI journalist.

In response, Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms apologized and expressed regret for the untoward incident. It added that people involved in the incident fairly held their own perspectives. Meanwhile, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who also happens to be her manager has outrightly rejected the possibility of an apology from the actor.

Kangana during the launch of one of the songs from the movie Judgementall Hai Kya had got in an argument with Justin who was asking a question related to the movie. Kangana, in response, lashed out at the journalist for allegedly writing a defamatory article against her movie Manikarnika and accused him of hampering her brand.

She also claimed that the PTI journalist interviewed her for 3 hours in her vanity van and had lunch with her, despite which he wrote ill against her and movie. Justin, in his defence, rubbished Kangana’s claims and said he interviewed her for only half-an-hour and not three hours. He also hit back at her for misusing her privilege of an actor by making false and unfair claims.

