Judgementall Hai Kya motion poster: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut, who have previously collaborated in Queen, are all set to bring craziness on the big screen with their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. Ahead of its release, the makers have released two new motion posters.

The wait for the much-anticipated film Judgementall Hai Kya starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut is almost over. With its quirky posters, an impressive trailer, foot-tapping music and a talented cast, Judgementall Hai Kya has managed to make a buzz despite controversies. As the film approaches its release date, the makers of the film have released two new posters that seem to take an indirect dig at the criticism coming its way.

In the first motion poster, Rajkummar Rao as Keshav can be seen holding a sharp knife with shaving foam lathered on his face. Raising curiosity around his character, the official Instagram account of Balaji Motion Pictures wrote in the caption that his truth will make you doubt sanity.

The second poster features Kangana Ranaut as Bobby holding a razor dangerously close to her eyebrow. Introducing her character, the makers of the film said that her craziness will make one doubt everything.

Take a look at Judgementall Hai Kya motion posters here:

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgementall Hai Kya is scheduled to hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019. On the day of its release day, the film will clash with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala. After Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like Dhaakad, Panga and Thalaivi while Rajkummar has been roped in for films like Made In China, Turram Khan and RoohiAfza.

