Judgementall Hai Kya movie review: The much-awaited film Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao has finally hit the screens this weekend. An edge of the seat thriller, Judgementall Hai Kya brings something new to the table.

When two powerhouse performers come together, magic or I should say, craziness is bound to happen. Judgementall Hai Kya is one such film. As the film begins, we are introduced to Kangana Ranaut’s character Bobby who plays a dubbing artist. Be it horror or an out n out action film, she does it all and lives through the character. The character she plays impacts her so much that it casts a shadow on her real-life behavior. She’s crazy, she’s outrageous and that is who is she is, unapologetically. One also gets an insight into what events led her to be the way she is.

Bobby’s life changes when Rajkummar Rao as Keshav comes to live in her house as a tenant with his wife Rima (Amyra Dastur). She feels attracted to him the minute she notices him and becomes his shadow. To be honest, it is refreshing to see Rajkummar play a suave guy with a mystery weaved around his character. However, the film takes an unexpected turn post a murder.

Was it done by Keshav or Bobby? Fingers are pointed at both of them. Along with Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, the film also boasts of impressive performances by Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill, Hussain Dalal and Amrita Puri. Judgementall Hai Kya doesn’t lose grip even once and keeps you on the edge of the seat. There were several moments in the film that gave me goosebumps and that doesn’t happen quite often. However, the climax is what is the highlight of the film and it all makes sense in the end.

Coupled with phenomenal performances, a fresh story and elements of dark humor and, Judgementall Hai Kya is like a breath of fresh air amid the trends of remakes and sequels. Although, I wish the makers of the film could have delved deeper into mental health and addressed it in a more comprehensive way. The soundtrack of the film could also have been worked upon, the exception being The Wakhra Song.

