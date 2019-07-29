Judgementall Hai Kya is again in a controversy as a visual artist has claimed that her photograph has been used in the posters of the movie without having a word with her.

Kangana Ranawat’s latest movie Judgementall Hai Kya is again in controversy as well known Visual Artist, Flora Borsi has accused the movie Judgementall Hai Kya of stealing a poster and practicing plagiarism. The maker of the poster has also asked for compensation for the act of stealing the poster and the social media has responded to the same in a very tremendous way.

oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work! 😕😕😕😕 https://t.co/6XhiK317Re — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 29, 2019

Flora Borsi has tweeted from her official Twitter account as she asked a question in the tweet by saying that do people see any similarity in the two posters and she also stated that this is a poster from a famous Bollywood movie named as Judgementall Hai Kya. She concluded her tweet by saying that before using the concept, neither the makers took her permission nor did they talk to her and she also said that it is a matter of shame for so big artists and companies working on a large scale.

Here is how social media reacted:

