Judgementall Hai Kya screening: In a recent Judgementall Hai Kya screening hosted by Kangana Ranaut many of her close friends of the industry and family were present but the film producer Ekta Kapoor and co-star Rajkummar Rao were not spotted.

Judgementall Hai Kya screening: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to hit the box office soon. Yesterday, Kangana hosted a special screening for her family and close friends in Mumbai. The film has been in news for a long time now and will hit the big screens in two days.

The movie Judgementall Hai Kya is a dark comedy which is slated to release on July 26, 2019. The movie features Kangana as Bobby and Raj as Keshav, apart from them Satish Kaushik, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur will also be seen playing important roles. It is helmed by director Prakash Kovelamudi and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

At the screening, Kangana’s close friends from the industry were present. From filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to Dangal actor Fatima Sana Sheikh were seen attending the screening. Apart from these scenes, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut came to wish her.

There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different.@KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya

All my wishes 🤗 @ektaravikapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #Prakashkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) July 24, 2019

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also attended the screening and later took to Twitter appreciating the movie and the actors’ performance. She said it was a treat to watch the talented actors on the screen space. Judgementall Hai Kya songs are already famous among the fans and they are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been promoting her upcoming film and a few days back she got into an argument with a journalist for speaking her mind out. She was warned by the media that will be banned if she continues this behaviour but the actor refused to apologise. Later, Ekta Kapoor had to say sorry on her behalf and this might be the reason of her not attending the screening,

