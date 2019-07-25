Many Bollywood stars attended Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya screening yesterday. The celebs present there praised the actors for giving amazing performances and gave positive reviews about the movie. The movie is slated to release on July 26.

Judgementall Hai Kya screening: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to hit the box office tomorrow. Before the movie releases, a special screening was made for a few celebs and the movie got positive reviews from them. The dark comedy is slated to release on July 26.

Maniesh Paul, Mukesh Chhabra, Vasan Bala and Radhika Madan took to social media and expressed their views after watching the movie. They appreciated the plot, narrative, screenplay, songs and mind-blowing performance by the lead actors. Read the Tweets here.

The movie is a murder mystery with dark humour. In the movie, Kangana plays the role of Bobby and Raj will be seen playing the role of Keshav. Apart from Kangana and Raj, the movie features Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur in important roles. It is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

#JudgementalHaiKya is a super crazy film. #KanganaRanaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time. @RajkummarRao is just superb❤️A must watch film guys. Releasing this Friday! still tripping @ektaravikapoor @KanikaDhillon — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 24, 2019

A few days back Kangana invited her close friends and family for the movie screening. However, it was noticed that Ekta and Raj were not present. Kangana has been in news for a long time now. She had a fight with a journalist when she went for a song launch. She was warned by the media to be banned and did not bother to apologise later. The actor is known for giving bold statements. Judgementall Hai Kya songs are already famous among the fans and they are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Judgementall Hai Kya release will clash with Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala at the ticket window.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App