Judgementall Hai Kya social media reaction: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya was released today. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and helmed by director Prakash Kovelamudi the movie is a dark comedy written by Kanika Dhillon. The film was released at the theatres today on July 26, 2019. Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur are also part of the movie playing key roles.

The psychological black comedy is getting positive reviews from fans and film critiques so far. Judgementall Hai Kya has got 3 stars till now and is being admired for a different storyline. In the movie, Kangana is playing the role of Bobby Grewal and Raj is seen playing the role of Keshav. The plot of the movie revolves around a murder and Bobby thinks Keshav is involved in the incident.

Judgementall Hai Kya keeps the audience busy till the end. The movie has shown a social message that can’t be ignored and according to critiques it definitely deserves a thumbs up. After watching the movie, many Twitter users took to Twitter and expressed their views about the trending film. So far the movie has been getting more positive reviews.

Another Bollywood movie was released today titled Arjun Patiala featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in the main lead. Arjun Patiala has got mixed reviews from the audience and the fans liking Judgementall Hai Kya more than romantic comedy Arjun Patiala. Fans were eagerly waiting for Judgementall Hai Kya to release at the big screens and are keen to watch different plot film.

Here are some reactions shared by the fans on Twitter:

Kangana has been in the headlines for a long time. Recently she had an argument with a journalist at the launch of her latest movie song. Later, the actor had a special screening for her close friends and family in which producer Ekta and co-star Raj were not spotted.

Both the stars Kangana and Raj are being praised by their fans for giving terrible performances on the screen space. So far the movie is doing decent business at the ticket window. Songs of the movie are also being liked by the audience. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if the movie can beat Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

