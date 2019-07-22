Judgementall Hai Kya song Kis Raste Hai Jana: After Wakhra Swag, Para Para and the title track, Kangana Ranaut is back again with the fourth single of the film- Kis Raste Hai Jana. by the looks of it, Jimmy Shergill is smitten by Kangana. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Amrya Dastur in pivotal roles.

Judgementall Hai Kya song Kis Raste Hai Jana: The fourth single from this week’s release Judgementall Hai kya- Kis Raste Hai Jana is out! Starring Kangana Ranaut and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles, the song is a soulful romantic ballad with comedy scenes. From nailing titanic pose to Kangana Ranaut in her weird dressing style to Jimmy Shergill and Bobby’s chemistry, the song is a must-watch!

The song Kis Raste Hai Jana has been crooned by Surabhi Dashputra & Arjuna Harjai, penned by Kumaar, and has been directed by Arjuna Harjai. Posted an hour back, the song has crossed 50k views and the count seems unstoppable.

The psychological black comedy Judgementall Hai Kya has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi is all set to release on July 26, 2019. Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao the movie also stars Amyra Dastur, Sudev Nair and Satish Kaush in pivotal roles.

Check out the soulful track here:

Among other songs from the film, the first one was The Wakhra Song by Raja Kumari, Lisa Mishra, and Navv Inder. The second single was Para Para followed by the title track Judgementall Hai Kya. The next and the final song from the film Kar Samna will release soon.

The film’s original title was Mentall Hai Kya, but had to be changed when the title received objections from Indian Psychiatric Society which filed a complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification for the name change. But Kangana Ranaut was no less, she compared the movie with Salman Khan’s Kick which was the remake of south film Mental. She said people didn’t have objection then, but if my movie is Mentall Hai Kya, they have problems.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App