Judgementall Hai Kya song launch: A song launch event of the upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao was held last night in Mumbai. At the event, Kangana got into a heated argument with a journalist and the video is going viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have come together once again after Queen to give the audience a unique and interesting story on the big screen with their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. After receiving a positive response on the trailer of the film, the filmmakers are all set to release the first song titled The Wakhra Song. To promote the song, a launch event was held last night in Mumbai that witnessed the presence of the team of Judgementall Hai Kya and the media.

At the event, Kangana and Rajkummar amped up the fashion quotient and surprised everyone with their bold looks. While Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a floral suit paired with white sneakers and clear sunglasses, Kangana channeled her inner diva in a stunning teal green gown with a thigh high slit. She accentuated the hotness quotient of her look by pairing the dress with sexy black garters. To complete the look, the actor opted for a retro hairstyle and dewy makeup.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Kangana can also be seen getting into a verbal spat with a journalist present at the event. Accusing the journalist of bashing her previous film Manikarnika, Kangana said that the journalist is calling her a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism. Upon being called unfair and intimidating by the journalist, Kangana replies that she is just being candid. The actor also said that the journalist personally texted her after their interview. However, the journalist denied such claims.

Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, ALT Entertainment and Karma Media and Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019.

