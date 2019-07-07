Judgementall Hai Kya The Wakhra Song teaser: The teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's upcoming track The Wakhra Song from the film Judgementall Hai Kya has been released. The teaser is sure to raise excitement for the song that is slated to release tomorrow.

Judgementall Hai Kya The Wakhra Song teaser: Turn up the volume as the makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya are all set to drop a peppy and foot-tapping song tomorrow, i.e July 8. A reprised version of 2015 song Wakhra Swag sung by Navv Inder and Badshah, the track has been titled as The Wakhra Song. Ahead of the song release, a teaser has been released today featuring the lead actors and it is undoubtedly high on swag and quirk metre.

As Rajkummar adjusts his coat and Kangana applies lip gloss and a coat of mascara, the duo can be seen gearing up to set the screens on fire with The Wakhra song. Interestingly, The Wakhra Song marks the first-ever song of the two actors together and the excitement is on an all-time high.

The official Instagram account of Kangana Ranaut shared the teaser and wrote in the caption that while the vibe is unique, they are savage. Meanwhile, Balaji Motion Pictures’s Twitter handle tweeted the song and said that one should hop on the bandwagon because the ride is going to be full of swag.

Earlier, the makers of the film had shared Kangana and Rajkummar’s looks from the song. In the photos that are going viral on social media, Kangana can be seen dressed in a silver bodysuit paired with an oversized fur long coat and a jewelled crown while Rajkummar is seen donning an all-black attire that he is sporting with black headphones.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms, Judgementall Hai Kya is scheduled to hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019. Along with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik among others in prominent roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App