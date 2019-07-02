Judgementall Hai Kya: Actress Kangana Ranaut has confirmed that the theme song of the movie which was called the mental hai had to be re-recorded after the Film Censor board asked the filmmakers to remove the word mental from the film.

Judgementall Hai Kya: Days after the CBFC gave a green light to Kangana Ranaut-Rajkumar Rao Judgementall Hai Kya, the trailer of the movie will be finally out today. Initially, the trailer was supposed to be out two weeks back, however, due to several complaints and petitions by the Indian Psychiatric Society, the Censor Board had asked the filmmakers to remove the word mental from the entire routine.

Since there is a severe stigma attached to words like mental and Pagal, the board has advised filmmakers to avoid these words. Therefore the title of the movie was changed from Mental hai kya to Judgemental hai kya. In an interview, Kangana Ranaut had revealed that there some other titles such as Bobby mental hai, sentimental hai kya.

Even after CBFC has certified the film after few minor cuts and the removal of the word mental, the filmmakers said that it took some days to launch the promo as they had to re-record a track from the movie called the mental song. The song was would be used as background music throughout the film, so with respect to the Censor Board’s decision the singers had to do the song all over again.

Earlier Kangana had shared a poster on her official Instagram account before the release of the trailer. In the motion trailer, Rajkumar Rao can be seen romancing a girl while Kangana is spinning inside a washing machine.

Two fantastic actors one mind boggling murder mystery ! A crazy thriller ! Trailer on its way! This mad ride will hit us all like a dynamite. #JudgementallHaiKyatrailer out today #JudgementallHaiKyaOn26thJuly #TrustNoOne @KanganaTeam @RajkummarRao @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/lvnAr8ngA9 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 2, 2019

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the cast of Judgementall hai kya includes actors like Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and Satish Kaushik among others. The film will hit the theatres on July 26.

It’s pouring in mumbai. Crazy weather for a crazy trailer ! Today a 2 city trailer launch! all I’ll say is #TRUSTNOONE This mad ride will hit us all like a dynamite. #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer out today! #JudgementallHaiKyaOn26thJuly @KanganaTeam @RajkummarRao @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/PYycLq8o2q — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 2, 2019

