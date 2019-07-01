Judgementall Hai Kya trailer: Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. Recently, the makers revealed that the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

Judgementall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set for their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. The film is the erotic black comedy film which is helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is bankrolled under the banners of ALT Entertainment, Karma Media and Entertainment and Balaji Motion Pictures. The film has been making headlines since its inception and after facing various controversies, finally, the film has got a green signal from the Censor Board.

The film has now got a new title–Judgementall Hai Kya and now the makers of the film are all set to release the trailer of the film tomorrow. To those who don’t know, Judgementall Hai Kya is a murder mystery where Satish Kaushik appears as a cop who is held responsible for investigating a murder. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut play the role of Keshav and Bobby who are the prime suspects. Moreover, the combination of Kanika Dhillon’s writing and Prakash’s direction will surely keep you hooked until the end.

Kangana’s character is reckless with her words meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao appears as a charming neighbour who is in a relationship with Amyra Dastur. Moreover, the remixed version of the old song Duniya Mein will make the film more interesting and will also compliment various scenes.

Talking about the raging controversies, it all started when Indian Psychiatric Society raised objections against the word Mental in the title of the film. A source revealed due to the usage of mental in the title in an insensitive manner, the makes decided to change the title from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. Apart from Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, the film also features Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur and Hrishitaa Bhatt in supporting roles.

