Judgementall Hai Kya: The much-awiated trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya was launched yesterday evening and since the trailer has hit the internet, the audience and fans can not wait for the movie to finally hit the theatres. Talented actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao have given such a stunning performance and have left everyone in awe of them. In the trailer, Kangana can be seen sporting a quirky look, and Rajkumar Rao has pulled off his character so perfectly. The trailer has received such good reviews from the fans, critics and various media houses.

Not only that, many within the Bollywood industry have been impressed by the fun packed comedy trailer. One among them is actor Varun Dhawan, who took on his official Twitter handle to share his views about the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya. He wrote “What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writing.Looks like a lot of fun “. Ekta Kapoor who is a co-producer for the movie re-tweeted Varun Dhawan’s tweet.

Filmmakers like Ram Kamal, Khushan Nandy, and Rahul Dholakia also congratulated the unit of Judgementall Hai Kya for the exciting trailer of the movie. Indian Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who had previously worked with Rajkumar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi also showered her love and praises for the actor and the amazing trailer. After the launch of the trailer, the anticipation for the full movie to hit the silver screen has reached to completely another level.

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The cast of the film includes Kangana Ranaut as Bobby, Rajkumar Rao as Kashav and others like Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill, Vikrant Massey, Satish Kaushik, and Amrita Puri. Judgementall Hai Kya is a comedy film revolving around a murder mystery where Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar’s characters are the prime suspects. Judgementall Hai Kya will hit theatres on July, 26.

