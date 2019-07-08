Judgmentall Hai Kya song The Wakhra: After teasing the fans with the teasers and the trailer, finally the makers of the film have released the first song titled The Wakhra Song. The song is a reprised version of 2015's song Wakhra Swag by Navv Inder and Badshah. Watch the video here–

Judgmentall Hai Kya song The Wakhra: Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set for their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. Earlier the makers teased the fans with the trailer and the posters and recently, the team launched the first song of the film title The Wakhra Song. With foot-tapping beats, appealing lyrics and hot moves of Kangana, the song a perfect party anthem of the season.

The song is a peppy recreation of 2015 song Wakhra Swag which was sung by Badshah and Navv Inder. Talking about the recreated version it is sung by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and Raja Kumari and music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s playful chemistry.

Judgementall Hai Kya is a black comedy film which is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Apart from Kangana and Rajkummar Rai features Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur, Sudev Nair and Rajesh Jais in supporting roles. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is bankrolled under the banners of AlT Entertainment, Karma Media and Entertainment and Balaji Motion Pictures.

In the song, Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao can be seen giving major fashion goals with their attires and are also setting the screens on fire with their dancing moves. Moreover, this would not be wrong to say that the filmmakers have done justice with the original track of 2015. It seems that both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set for their film and are leaving no chance of promoting their film.

