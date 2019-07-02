Judgmental Hai Kya Trailer: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya is all set to release on July 26, 2019. Be it movie posters, teasers or the story plot, the movie has raised everyone's curiosity for every single detail. Now, since the trailer is all set to release today, there is no end to our excitement to watch the same. The highly-anticipated movie revolves around the murder mystery of the film.

Judgmental Hai Kya Trailer: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgmental Hai Kya, is the much-awaited film of the year 2019. Of which, trailer will be released today, on July 2, 2019. High expectations are in the air regarding the film. Film’s posters have already raised our curiosity level to watch the film. Recently, the movie courted a controversy when Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) objected over its title Mental Hai Kya.

They claimed that the movie’s title has violated many sections of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 and asked CBFC seeking a change in the title. Apart from this, the movie has several other things to offer for all the movie buffs for which they should visit their nearby cinema halls to watch this film.

Plot of the movie

As per reports, the film reportedly revolves around a murder mystery where Satish Kaushik is playing the role of a cop along with the characters of Kangana Ranaut (Bobby) and Rajkummar Rao (Keshav) both are the prime suspects in the murder mystery.



Star-cast

Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Bobby while Rajkummar Rao plays the character of Keshav. A teaser of the film gives as sneak-peak into their lives.

Trailer’s expectations

As per reports, the trailer is said to have a face-off between Kangana and Rajkummar’s characters where Keshav is completely involved into a passionate relationship with Amyra Dastur. The story includes the search of the murderer.

Renowned Director

Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the story is written by Kanika Dhillon. The director is also National Award-winning filmmaker. He is a popular screenwriter from Telugu cinema. Graduated in IT and Theater Arts from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in West Hollywood, the actor made his acting debut with the Telugu movie titled Neetho

Remake of old movie

The movie titled as Judgemental Hai Kya is a remake of an old hit titled ‘Duniya Mein’ featuring in the trailer that perfectly complements their confused state.

