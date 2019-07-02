Judgmentall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer to have two city launch events because of Mumbai Rains. Kangana Ranaut will Launch in Mumbai and Rajkummar will launch the trailer in Delhi.

Judgmentall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgemnatll Hai Kya trailer is all set to be launched today post 7 pm. The thriller comedy film which was earlier titled Mental hai Kya had to renamed to Judgemnatll Hai Kya after various controversies.

As per reports, the trailer will have two launch events and the reason for it is Mumbai rains and the havoc followed by it. Going by the reports, Rajkummar Rao who is currently stranded at Delhi airport due to Mumbai rains and the airport facility being shut won’t be able to make it to the launch event on time.

Given this, the makers have decided to have two launch events, one in Mumbai and one impromptu in Delhi. So while Kangana Ranaut launches the trailer in Mumbai, Rajkummar will in Delhi. Balaji Motion pictures about a few minutes back took to their official Instagram handle to share the two new posters from the movie ahead of the trailer launch. Take a look at the posters here:

The movie ran into many controversies before its release but now the date is finally fixed- July 26, 2019. The movie will see Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in never seen attires who will unfold a murder mystery. This movie will mark as the first movie of the duo together. As the fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to be out let’s see some of the songs of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao here:

