Jug Jug Jiyo: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is reportedly all set to make a comeback with Jug Jug Jiyo. In the film, she will be seen opposite Anil Kapoor.

After a long hiatus, Neetu Kapoor is reportedly all set to mark her return in the movies with Jug Jug Jiyo. Having ruled the 70mm screens in the late 70s and early 90s, Neetu ruled over hearts with her impressive performances. Later, she gave it all up for her love for Rishi Kapoor. Although she featured in a couple of films like Love Aaj Kal, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Besharam and Do Dooni Chaar, they were all opposite her husband Rishi Kapoor. So much so that the duo were awarded “Best Lifetime Jodi” at Zee Cine Awards in 2011.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s long-drawn and much-adored partnership came to an end early this year after the latter’s demise. To keep his love for films alive and dive back into the world of acting, the veteran actress has reportedly signed a new film titled Jug Jug Jiyo, in which she has paired opposite Anil Kapoor.

Along with Neetu and Anil, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film. While Varun and Kiara have briefly shared the screen space in Kalank, Jug Jug Jiyo will mark the first film of Neetu and Anil together. It will also be first time in past 37 years that the veteran actress will co-star alongside another actor.

Reports also say that Jug Jug Jiyo will star another A-list actor, whose name will be unveiled soon. Slated to go on floors in November, the film will be shot in Chandigarh, Mumbai and abroad.