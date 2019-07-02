Actress Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi completed her graduation at The Charter House Boarding School, London. Getting all emotional Juhi shared a picture of her last day at school on Instagram, calling it a happy sad moment.

In the photo, Jahnavi can be seen sitting in the fourth row from the front smiling at the camera, cherishing the last moments. Along with the picture, Juhi also writes an emotional caption saying it’s her daughters farewell and she’s feeling happy and sad at the same time.

Last week Shahrukh Khan also shared a picture with his daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan of her last days of graduation in London with a lovely caption.

The actress is married to industrialist, Jay Mehta, and apart from Jahnavi, she also has a 15-year-old son Arjun. The proud mommy loves to share pictures of her family on social media keeping her account up to date.

Juhi was last seen in Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in a prominent role and earlier made a guest appearance last year in Shahrukh Khan’s Zero.

Former Miss India pageant winner, Juhi Chawla is known for her sparkling eyes and a million-dollar smile. She has an immense fan following and is winning billions of hearts since the 80s and 90s. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dar and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani are some of her famous movies.

