Juhi Chawla posted the picture on her official Instagram handle on the eve of Karwa Chauth 2018. Although the picture was posted on the festive day, the Bollywood actor did not part take in the celebrations as she was busy in Sri Lanka for an event. Juhi Chawla had gone to the Sri Lankan capital city Colombo where she attended the 3rd Hiru Golden Award Ceremony.

Juhi Chawla latest Instagram photo: We are in love with the Bollywood diva all over again

It seems like Juhi Chawla has defied age and her latest Instagram pictures are a solid proof of it. The former pageant winner hasn’t lost even a little grace in all the times she has been here and without a doubt, the stunning Bollywood actor is ageing like a fine wine. In the recent picture of her, she can be seen wearing a long white gown with little floral prints on it. Her large, white earrings complement her overall outlook as she looks ever elegant in the picture.

Juhi Chawla posted the picture on her official Instagram handle on the eve of Karwa Chauth 2018. Although the picture was posted on the festive day, the Bollywood actor did not part take in the celebrations as she was busy in Sri Lanka for an event. Juhi Chawla had gone to the Sri Lankan capital city Colombo where she attended the 3rd Hiru Golden Award Ceremony. The costume was designed by Dolly J Studio while she was accessorised by Amrapali Jewels.

Ever since getting married to Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla has kept her silver screen performances sporadic. However, she keeps making public appearances and is a regular at Indian Premier League matches as she is a part owner of Kolkata Knight Riders franchise along with fellow actor Shahrukh Khan.

Here are our top picks from Juhi Chawla’s Intagram:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More