This tweet of actress Juhi Chawla left many people confused, baffled while she was only trying to wish good health of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Check out the memes and reactions of the netizens

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his father announced on twitter on July 10 that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Soon afterwards, they news came that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has also tested positive.

Soon after the announcement, an influx of netizens wished for a speedy recovery for the Bachchan family and praying for their well-being.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla was one of the many celebrities that tweeted to the Bachchans, wishing well and good health on them. However, her tweet lead to an uproar of memes and trolls.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

T 3591 – … to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..❤️ वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

In the now deleted tweet, she wrote “Ayurveda” along with the names of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Twitterati felt that she has misspelled the name, and she meant to write either Aishwarya or Aaradhya.

It was not long before memes and trolls started flooding the internet over the apparent ‘auto-correct’ error of Juhi Chawla.

See the reaction here:

When you want to post something nice and can't remember name, but you post it anyways 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bGGeCPKdUq — Cherry Dimple (@realshailimore) July 12, 2020

Juhi Chawla is recommending Ayurveda. Which one Sarfy? Ayurveda or Homeopathy? Or dias and thaalis. — Amit Behere (@amitbehere) July 13, 2020

Yeh Ayurveda kon hai jo Juhi Chawla me mention kia hai — doNINIdo (@doNI8NIdo) July 12, 2020

It was soon clarified by Juhi Chawla in another tweet that she did not make any mistake in the earlier tweet, she meant that Ayurveda will help Mr Bachchan with a speedy recovery.

Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya… Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery 🙏 My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace , it will help to recover fast . 🙏😇🌿⭐️@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 12, 2020

The entire Bachchan family has tested positive except Jaya Bachchan. While the father-son duo have mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and home-quarantined.

Prayers, Havans and Pujas are taking place all over India for the Bachchan family with their battle with the global pandemic

