Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his father announced on twitter on July 10 that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Soon afterwards, they news came that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has also tested positive.

Soon after the announcement, an influx of netizens wished for a speedy recovery for the Bachchan family and praying for their well-being.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla was one of the many celebrities that tweeted to the Bachchans, wishing well and good health on them. However, her tweet lead to an uproar of memes and trolls.

In the now deleted tweet, she wrote “Ayurveda” along with the names of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Twitterati felt that she has misspelled the name, and she meant to write either Aishwarya or Aaradhya.

It was not long before memes and trolls started flooding the internet over the apparent ‘auto-correct’ error of Juhi Chawla.

It was soon clarified by Juhi Chawla in another tweet that she did not make any mistake in the earlier tweet, she meant that Ayurveda will help Mr Bachchan with a speedy recovery.

The entire Bachchan family has tested positive except Jaya Bachchan. While the father-son duo have mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and home-quarantined.

Prayers, Havans and Pujas are taking place all over India for the Bachchan family with their battle with the global pandemic

