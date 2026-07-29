Jumanji: Open World Trailer Out! Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart And Jack Black Return As Game Invades The Real World

Jumanji: Open World Trailer Out: The game has changed once again. Sony Pictures has dropped the first trailer for Jumanji: Open World, offering fans their first glimpse of the next chapter in the blockbuster adventure franchise. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 25, the film reunites the beloved cast while introducing a major twist: this time, Jumanji escapes the console and enters the real world.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), the new film promises another mix of action, comedy and fantasy that has defined the rebooted series.

What’s New in Jumanji: Open World?

Unlike the previous films, in which players were transported into the game, Open World flips the concept. The trailer reveals Dr Smoulder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black), Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart) and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) appearing in the real world after the magical game breaks free from its console.

The footage also teases wild creatures, large-scale destruction and plenty of comedic moments as the characters struggle to adapt outside the digital world. According to Sony, the film serves as the concluding chapter of the reboot trilogy.

Jumanji: Open World – Watch The Trailer Here

Jumanji: Open World – Returning Cast and Familiar Faces

Alongside Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan, the film also brings back Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Rhys Darby and Danny DeVito. Jake Kasdan has co-written the screenplay with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, while also producing the film alongside Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Matt Tolmach and Hiram Garcia.

Jumanji: Open World – A Franchise That Continues to Win Audiences

Inspired by Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 children’s book, the Jumanji franchise first captivated audiences with Robin Williams’ 1995 classic before being successfully reinvented in 2017. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossed more than $950 million worldwide, while its sequel, The Next Level, earned over $800 million, cementing the reboot as one of Sony Pictures’ biggest global franchises.

With its Christmas release date and an ambitious “real world meets game world” premise, Jumanji: Open World is shaping up to be one of Hollywood’s biggest holiday releases of the year.