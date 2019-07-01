Jumanji The Next Level trailer: The third instalment in the Jumanji franchise is set to have a returning cast from the second film. The trailer for The Next Step is out now. Read the article to know more.

Jumanji The Next Level trailer: The Jumanji franchise has acquired immense success after the release of 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle, starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan alongside Nick Jonas from the Jonas Brothers. The film was a nostalgia-filled experience for many who grew up on the original Robin Williams starrer.

The 2017 installment included the same fun-filled adventures and increased them tenfold by utilizing a big budget and stellar cast, bringing back the childish wonder that the first film brilliantly embodied. With Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle being such a monumental success, the announcement of a third film in the series has left fans ecstatic.

The trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level has been released and shows the original characters who once again venture to go into the game. But things seemingly go completely awry when the characters who enter the game are not the ones who planned to do so.

The film features a returning cast of its four leading actors of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan along with the new faces of Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina. The trailer ramps the action up to a new level with impressive CGI usage and great cinematography.

Barring the announcement of the film’s name and release of the trailer, there has not been much promotion of the film. But this will seemingly change now that the movie has been titled. The film is set to hit theatres later this year on December 13, 2019, ensuring an action-packed Christmas.

