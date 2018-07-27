Given that it is a Vijay Sethupathi film, there is always some twist that is expected and this film is no exception. The movie takes off from Kasimedu in Chennai where we meet Junga, the son of Ranga and grandson of Linga. He is a local don whose first job was to locate a missing dog. Junga starts growing in stature as a don and this worries all the other dons in the city. But Junga doesn’t waver from his one and only goal in life – to buy back Cinema Paradise for his family. With this in mind, he turns into the stingiest don there could ever be counting every paisa he spends. Yogi Babu is his assistant who helps him in this quest.

Unfortunately for Junga, the Cinema Paradise is owned by a rich Chettiar who plans to demolish it and build a mall. Junga tried to buy it from him and that is when things go haywire. The Chettiar refuses to sell it to him and Junga decides that he will arm twist him by kidnapping his daughter Yazhini (Sayyeshaa). What happens when he meets Yazhini? Does he succeed in kidnapping her? Does he get back Cinema Paradise?

Vijay Sethupathi as Junga is a laugh riot for the most part thanks to the wonderful one-liners he has and also his casual acting style. He is present in nearly every frame and it is on his shoulders that the movie stands firmly on. And he pulls off the miserly don with elan. Sayyeshaa is the glam quotient in the film – she is a dancer who lives in Paris, France, and is all about sexy evening clothes (even in the daytime). She doesn’t have too many dialogues in the film and that’s probably good for her too.

The first half of the film is breezy and fun and Junga is in his element. It is when the story shifts to Paris that the movie starts to drag. Introducing the Italian mafia as an added element doesn’t make much sense but Vijay Sethupathi pulls the film along with him. The songs of Junga are really nothing home to write about.

Junga is fun one-time watch and fans of Vijay Sethupathi will love it for sure.

