The makers of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Junglee released a new still of the actor on February 3. Directed by Chuck Russell, Junglee is about elephant poaching and ivory smuggling. The picture features Vidyut along with his tusker friend Bhola in a forest. Vidyut plays the character of Ashwath, born and brought up in the jungles of Kerala goes on to become a big shot veterinarian in Mumbai.

Bollywood on-screen character Vidyut Jammwal is best known for his activity and tricks. With his etched abs and immaculate body, Vidyut is extraordinary compared to other action stars we have in the business and his movies Commander or Force is verification. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to share a look at his much-anticipated film Junglee. In the video, we see Vidyut paying tribute to Lord Ganesha and his co-star Bhola, who is an elephant. While he performs, we just can’t take our eyes off his ideal stance. His adaptability comes to play with the music out of sight and the short video of 30 seconds abandons us awed and inquisitive to find out about the film.

Junglee spins around the novel connection between a man and an elephant. Vidyut plays a veterinarian who goes up against worldwide poachers. The movie was before expected to be coordinated by Rohan Sippy, who is known for films like Dum Maaro Dum, Bluffmaster! also, Chandni Chowk to China. In any case, later on, the movie fell into the lap of prominent Hollywood chief Chuck Russell, who has helmed films like The Mask, Eraser and The Scorpion King. Junglee will hit screens on October 19 this year.

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Badshaho and Commando 2 in 2017 which did not work that well on the box office, hopefully, he will bounce back with this movie. The list of actors starring alongside him in the movie is not yet released and is set to be slated for a Dussehra release.