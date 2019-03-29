Junglee box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi and Thalaivasal Vijay starrer Junglee helmed by American filmmaker-writer Chuck Russell and bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Priti Shahani under the banners of Junglee Pictures, is finally in theatres now.

Junglee box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee is finally in theatres now. Helmed by American filmmaker-writer Chuck Russell, Junglee starring Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi and Thalaivasal Vijay is bankrolled by Vineet Jain and Priti Shahani under the banners of Junglee Pictures. The movie which is a family adventure revolves around Vidyut Jammwal’s character Bhola, who fights in the poaching racket. Well, the movie which will definitely attract kid’s eyes, is expected to garner Rs 2 crore on its first day of release.

Well, with Notebook made under the banners of Salman Khan Productions starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in the lead has also hit the theatres, today i.e. March 29. Vidyut Jammwal starrer will be facing a tough competition at the box office as Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari based on the Battle of Saragarhi is doing well at the box office. According to Taran Adarsh’s tweet, Kesari has already stepped into the Rs 100 crore club and is expected to cross Rs 150 crore which certainly will make it difficult for Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee to get good digits in the first week of its release as Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is hitting the theatres, next Friday.

According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal is a total entertainer. Johar took to his official Twitter handle to share his reviews about the movie. According to his predictions, Junglee will be earning Rs 3.5 crore on its release day at the box office collection.

Debutante Asha Bhat in an interview was noted talking about Vidyut Jammwal. Calling him fabulous, Asha Bhat said that the shooting duration of Junglee was mentally and physically demanding. She further added by saying that Vidyut Jammwal and she connected over fitness and food. Praising him during the interview, she concluded by saying that he is really a positive person and is always as energetic as an actor and human being.

