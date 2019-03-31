Junglee box office collection day 3: Helmed by Chuck Russell, Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi and Thalaivasal Vijay starrer Junglee is expected to garner Rs 5 crore at the box office collection. Bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Priti Shahani, Junglee which bagged Rs 3.35 crore is made under the banners of Junglee Pictures.

Junglee box office collection day 3: Helmed by Chuck Russell, an American filmmaker-writer, Junglee starring Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi and Thalaivasal Vijay is finally in theatres now. The movie which is bankrolled by Vineet Jain and Priti Shahani under the banners of Junglee Pictures, has garnered over Rs 3.35 crores at the box office. Based on the poaching racket, Junglee is a movie which is a family adventure. The movie which talks about Vidyut Jammwal’s character Bhola, Junglee is expected to attract kid’s eyes in the cinema halls.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest details about Junglee which was released on March 29, this year. The movie which garnered mixed views from critics and audience has fared better in mass pockets but was dull and ordinary in cinema halls. According to Taran Adarsh, Junglee which opened with Rs 3.35 crore on Friday, has to catch up the speed over the weekend to post a satisfactory total.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet on Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal:

#Junglee has a mixed start on Day 1… Fares better in mass pockets, but is dull/ordinary elsewhere… Has to catch speed over the weekend to post a satisfactory total… Fri ₹ 3.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2019

With movies like Badla and Kesari doing well at the box office, Junglee and Notebook are facing tough competition in cinema halls as the audience is not ready to take off their eyes from Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: the Battle of Saragarhi.

Asha Bhat who made her Bollywood debut with Junglee, was noted saying that Vidyut Jammwal is a fabulous actor and they connect over fitness and food. Vidyut Jammwal is really a positive person and is always as energetic as an actor and human being, she further added.

On the other hand, Notebook is helmed by Nitin Kakkar, is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Cine1 Studios. The film which stars Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, Notebook have garnered decent digits at the box office on its release date.

