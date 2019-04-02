Junglee box office collection day 5: Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi, Thalaivasal Vijay and Don starrer Junglee is all set to enter the Rs 20 crore club after garnering Rs 16.25 crore in four days of its release. The movie which is helmed by Chuck Russell, is based on animal poaching.

Junglee box office collection day 5: Helmed by Chuck Russell, Junglee which revolves around Vidyut Jammwal’s character Rah who encounters and fights against an international poacher’s racket, is facing a hard competition at the box office as Kesari is not ready to step back from the cinema halls. Junglee is bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Priti Shahani under the banners of Junglee Pictures. Well, Junglee also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi, Thalaivasal Vijay and Don in the supporting role.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the movie which is based on poaching racket. In order to maintain the momentum on the remaining weekend, Junglee needs to attract more audience. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie opened on Rs 3.35 crore, collected Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.05 crore on Sunday and Rs 2.40 crore on Monday. Vidyut starrer has so far garnered over Rs 16.25 crore in Indian biz.

After Junglee, Vidyut Jammwal will star in the third instalment of Commando along with Adah Sharma, Vicky Kadian, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhilash Chaudhary and Sumeet Thakur. The movie is helmed by Aditya Dutt and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah under the banners of Sunshine Pictures. Vidyut in the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 20, this year, will be seen as essaying the role of Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra.

#Junglee is steady on the lower side… Needs to maintain the momentum on remaining weekdays… Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2019

As Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari based on the Battle of Saragarhi is being highly praised by the audience as well as critics, both Notebook made under the banners of Salman Khan Productions and Junglee which released on March 29, are finding it hard to set a benchmark at the box office collection.

As Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank is all set to hit the theatres on April 5, it will be interesting to watch how Kesari, Notebook and Junglee work at the ticket counters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More