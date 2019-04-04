Junglee box office collection day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee which hit the theatres on March 29 along with Notebook, has garnered over Rs 18.15 crore in 6 days of its release. Helmed by Chuck Russell, Junglee is expected to cross Rs 20 crore at the box office.

Junglee box office collection day 6: With a hit movie like Kesari still giving a good performance at the box office despite the release of Luka Chuppi and Notebook along with Junglee, Jammwal starrer is finding it tough to set a benchmark for the viewers and critics. The movie which has action and drama targeted not only the adult but school going audience too. Released on March 29, Junglee which garnered over 18 million views is expected to cross Rs 20 crore, this week.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to give the latest details about the movie which was released on March 29, this year. The movie which currently maintaining at a low level is trending lower than its Commando 2 biz. The future of the movie depends on its weekend 2, when the upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter starring Mouni Roy and John Abraham. Due to the new film, the screens and shows are reduced by ongoing movies like Kesari, Junglee, Notebook and Luka Chuppi. Junglee earned Rs 3.35 crore on Friday, Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday, RS 6.05 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.40 crore on Monday and Rs 1.90 crore on Tuesday which makes the grand total of Rs 18.15 crore.

Helmed by Chuck Russell, Junglee which is produced by Vineet Jain and Priti Shahani is made under the banners of Junglee Pictures. The movie also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi and Thalaivasal Vijay in the supporting role.

#Junglee maintains at low levels… Trends lower than #Commando2… Much depends on its biz in Weekend 2, when new films arrive and screens/shows are reduced… Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 18.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2019

Based on the Vidyut Jammwal’s character, the story revolves around a veterinary doctor who returned to his father’s elephant reserve. The character in the movie is seen making encounters and fighting against an international poacher’s racket. The movie which stars action actor Vidyut Jammwal also features martial arts and action stunts.

Vidyut Jammwal who began his acting career in 2011 with Shakti, is gearing up for the third instalment of Commando franchise which stars Adah Sharma as his love interest. Helmed by Aditya Datt, Commando 3 which is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A. Shah, is made under the banners of Sunshine Pictures. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.

