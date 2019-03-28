Junglee box office collection prediction: Vidyut Jamvaal-starrer Junglee is all set to hit the silver screens on Thursday, March 29, 2019. American writer-filmmaker Chuck Russell has directed a family-adventure film, which revolves around Vidyut Jammwal’s character Bhola, who fights with the poaching racket. The movie is likely to earn Rs 1-Rs 1.5 crores, as per reports. Notebook and Junglee will release on the same date and there are chances that the movie will face a tough competition at the box office.

Junglee box office collection prediction: Vidyut Jamvaal-starrer Junglee is all set to hit the screens on Thursday, March 29, 2019. Directed by American writer-filmmaker Chuck Russell, the movie is a family-adventure film, which revolves around Vidyut Jammwal’s character Bhola, a vet, who fights in the poaching racket. Bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, the movie stars, Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Atul Kulkarni, Makarand Deshpande & Akshay Oberoi. The movie will face stiff competition from Nitin Kakkar’s Notebook starring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. Taking Vidyut Jaamval’s fanbase, Junglee is likely to earn Rs 1-Rs 1.5 crore. Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on April 05, 2019 but later, the makers decided to shift the dates. However, according to boxofficecapsule report, domestically the movie will earn 12 in the first weekend and Rs 18 crores in the first week. In the overseas, the movie will earn Rs 12 crore however in the domestic regions, the movie will not be able to earn more than Rs 32 crores. Taking these estimates in hand, the movie might do well at the box office.

However, it will be tough for Vidyut Jaamval to give competition to some other already released movie Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. Whereas, Salman Khan-starrer Notebook which is the much-anticipated movie of the years is expected to earn 3 cr in the opening weekend. It may end its first week in the range of 5 crores. Its domestic business is likely to stand at Rs 7 crores. The movie might do average at the box office.

It will be interesting to see how much Vidyut Jamvaal’s movie will earn at the box office.

In an interview to a leading daily, debutante Asha Bhat has called her Junglee co-actor Vidyut Jammwal fabulous. She also said that shooting for this film has been mentally and physically demanding. Talking about working with Vidyut, Asha Bhatt said that he is fabulous. They had connected over fitness and food. Also, he is really a positive person and is always energetic as an actor and human being. Filmmaker Chuck Russell is popularly known for his horror films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and action vehicles like The Scorpion King. Above all, the cult-comedy The Mask, he has even launched movies like Jim Carrey, The Rock and Cameron Diaz.

