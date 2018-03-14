The first look poster of Vidyut Jammwal’s forthcoming film Junglee has been shared by the actor and it shows a unique relationship which he shares with an elephant. The film is being helmed by renowned filmmaker Chuck Russell who has directed films like The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King among others. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures.

The makers of Vidyut Jammwal’s forthcoming film Junglee, have shared the first few glimpses from the much-awaited film which showcases a unique relationship between man and elephants. The film is being helmed by renowned filmmaker Chuck Russell who has directed films like The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King among others. Junglee is said to be an action-adventure thriller and is all set to hit the screens on Dussehra 2018. Vidyut, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho, will be essaying the role of Ashwath, who after his homecoming to an elephant reserve, confronts an international poacher’s racket.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look from the Vidyut Jammwal film and wrote, “Glimpses from the sets of #Junglee… The action-thriller is about a unique relationship between man and elephants… Stars Vidyut Jammwal… Directed by Chuck Russell [known for #TheMask, #Eraser and #TheScorpionKing]… Produced by Junglee Pictures… 19 Oct 2018 release.” On the other hand, Vidyut Jammwal on his Twitter account shared a post in which he is standing with the elephant and gave an adorable caption to the picture which read, “With animals,just look into their eyes,if you see a living being ,a friend & a free soul-they will respond..TRY THIS AT HOME.”

The much-anticipated film is directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel and will be backed by Junglee Pictures. Vidyut is known for his contribution to Hindi, Tollywood and Kollywood cinema. He has featured in a number of Bollywood films like Commando 2, Baadshaho, Bullett Raja among many others.

