Junglee movie audience reaction: Tweeple give mixed reactions to Vidyut Jammwal-starrer: Vidyut Jammwal plays Raj, a veterinary doctor in the movie. Following his rift with his father, Raj left the elephant sanctuary where he grew up for Mumbai. The movie revolves around the elephant sanctuary.

The 2 minute and 48-second long trailer has many splendid action scenes of Vidyut Jammwal which will make your jaws drop.

Action thriller film, Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal, Asha Bhat and Pooja Sawat in lead roles has been released. The latest flick is directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell. The movie is a combination of action, friendship, a little bit of romance and tonnes of courage. Vidyut Jammwal plays Raj, a veterinary doctor in the movie. Following his rift with his father, Raj left the elephant sanctuary where he grew up for Mumbai. The movie revolves around the elephant sanctuary. Vidyut Jammwal returns to the fold after a gang of poachers targetted the elephant named Bhola. Bhola has been Raj’s favorite since childhood, and Raj swings into action when the poachers get dangerously close with some help from female mahout Shanku (Pooja Sawant) and activist Meera (Asha Bhat).

The idea of making the film struck the makers mind after watching the movie Haathi Mere Saathi in the year 1971. Post to which, the movie went to the American director Chuck Russel, who has directed movies like The Mask, Eraser and The Scorpion King. The movie is produced by Vineet Jain.

On the other hand, this Friday, movie buffs have another choice – Notebook , directed by Nitin Kakkar. Salman Khan production venture starring debutantes Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Bahl is basically a love story.

Talking about the responses, both films are receiving mixed responses by tweeple. Celebrities have shared their views about the Junglee movie. Most people argued that the movie is for kids to watch to see the friendship between man and animal.

Filmmaker Chuck Russell is popularly known for his horror films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Scorpion King, The Mask, and others.

However, it will be tough for Vidyut Jaamval to give competition to some other already released movie Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. Whereas, Salman Khan-starrer Notebook which is the much-anticipated movie of the years is expected to earn 3 cr in the opening weekend. It may end its first week in the range of 5 crores. Its domestic business is likely to stand at Rs 7 crores. The movie might do average at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More