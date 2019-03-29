Junglee movie review: Helmed by Hollywood filmmaker and bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal has released at the cinema screens today. On its release day, the film has clashed with Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl starrer Notebook. Going by the reviews of Junglee, the film critics aren't too impressed with Vidyut Jammwal-starrer.

Junglee movie review: Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Rusell’s film Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal has released this weekend at the cinema screens. Mirroring a friendship between man and an animal, Junglee takes inspiration from 1971 film Haathi Mere Saathi. The film revolves around a veterinary doctor (Vidyut Jammwal) who returns to his father’s elephant reserve to discover that it is under a threat from International poachers. Along with Vidyut Jammwal, Junglee also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhatt, Atul Kulkarni and Makarand Deshpande. As the film hits the screens today, the final verdict of film critics is finally out and it doesn’t seem very impressive.

Writing for PinkVilla, Film critic Nikita Roy gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and said in her review that Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, who has previously delivered cult films like The Mask, falters with this one giving it a cliched treatment. Vidyut Jammwal fails to deliver a strong performance and seems largely disconnected from other characters. With Vidyut Jammwal, actors like Atul Kulkarni and Makrand Deshpande also fail to deliver a decent performance. The film critic added that Vidyut Jammwal’s action sequences are the only saving grace of Junglee.

Film critic Udita Jhunjhunwala in her review for Firstpost gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote that the fight sequences of Junglee are underwhelming while the screenplay is unimpressive. The film critic said that the film takes its initial inspiration from Haathi Mere Saathi but the film is not even close to it. She added that Junglee has the right intention but is lost between intent and execution.

TimesNow gave Junglee 3.5 stars and said in their review that the film has several good moments especially in the second half. Appreciating the fact that makers used real elephants, the film critic added that Vidyut is impressive, be it in terms of action sequences or the acting. The film critic added that Vidyut Jammwal’s action and bond with elephants is the highlight of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More