Vidyut Jammwal is one of the fittest actors of the industry who is best known for his Kollywood and Tollywood films. The New age action hero leaves no chance of experimenting himself and proves his fitness with his power pack performances in his films. Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the recent poster of his upcoming movie Junglee. In the poster, Vidyut is seen fighting from the army men and rescuing his friend elephant Bhola. The action-thriller film is directed by filmmaker Chuck Russell, who has done films like The Mask and The Scorpion King. Just after the trailer of the film released it created a lot of buzz in the industry and the cinemagoers got much excited to ride this adventurous journey. The film is said to be a family flick, produced by Junglee Pictures.

The film narrates the story of a veterinary doctor who comes across a poachers group while returning back to his father’s reserve. The film features Vicky Kadian, Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019. Talking about Vidyut, the actor is one of the most hardworking actors who has featured in films like Commando, Commando 2, Force, and Bullet Raja. He is a trained martial artist and has also learned Kalaripayattu when he was just three years old.

