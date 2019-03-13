Junglee song Fakeera Ghar Aaja: The first song of Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Junglee is finally out. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song Fakeera Ghar Aaja is about homecoming and is visually stunning. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 29.

Junglee song Fakeera Ghar Aaja: As Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal’s film Junglee gears to hit the screens on March 29, the filmmakers have released the first song of the film. Titled as Fakeera Ghar Aaja, the song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal while the lyrics of the song have been penned by Anvita Dutt. With the soothing voice of Jubin Nautiyal, heartfelt lyrics, stunning visuals and its heart at the right place, the song comes as a fresh break in the time of remakes and is visually pleasing.

The 2 minute and 24-second song also shows Vidyut Jammwal’s friendship with his pet Bhola, who is an elephant. A song about homecoming, the song is sure to warm your heart and make you smile ear to ear at certain moments. In the song, one can also witness Vidyut’s martial art skills in one sequence.

Helmed by legendary filmmaker Chuck Russell and bankrolled by T-Series, Junglee also stars Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhatt. The family adventure film revolves around Vidyut Jammwal’s friendship with his childhood friend Bhola-the elephant and his fight against the poachers. Earlier slated for a theatrical release on April 5th, the film release has been advanced to March 29.

Vidyut Jammwal made his acting debut in 2011 with Telugu film Shakti and later starred in Bollywood film Force. Since then, the actor has starred in Bollywood films like Stanley Ka Dabba, Commando, Bullet Raja, Commando 2 and Baadshaho. The actor is currently gearing up for Commando 3 alongside Junglee.

