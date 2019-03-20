Junglee Song Garje Gajraj Hamare: The makers of the film has released another track of the film, which is currently creating a buzz on the Internet. The song features a young boy singing about the elephants and Vidyut doing power pack stunts at the end of the song. It is sung by Gulshan Kumar, Abhishek Nailwal, Hamsika Iyer and the music is given by Sameer Uddin.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is back on-screens with his film Junglee. The trailer of the film created a buzz and impressed the fans to the fullest with its interesting storyline. Recently, the makers of the film have released the second song of the film Garje Gajraj Hamare. The song is actually a tribute to the elephants of the jungle where the main lead character stays in. The song is sung by Gulshan Kumar, Abhishek Nailwal, Hamsika Iyer and Navraj Hans and the music is given by Sameer Uddin. The song begins with the beauty of jungle captured in shots. Vidyut can be seen with his adorable jungle friends praising the elephants and trying best to save the jungle. In short, this video will entertain you completely and will surely not disappoint you.

The story is about a man (Vidyut) who shares a good bond with his elephant friend Bhola. Some scenes from the trailer and the songs reveal about the friendly relationship they both share with each other. In an interview, the lead actor also revealed that before starting the shoot of the film, Vidyut spent a lot of time with Bhola and after sharing a great equation, the shoot of the film was started. Talking about the film, it can be categorised under a decent watch and is expected to cater to a limited number of audience.

The film is a action-thriller film and is directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell, who is best known for his films like The Scorpion King and The Mask. The film is produced by Vineet Jain. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019.

The film narrates the story of a veterinary doctor, who returns to his father’s reserve and comes across an international poachers racket. In order to save the jungle and the forest, the actor fights back against the group. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, the film features Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat and Asha Bhat in lead roles.

