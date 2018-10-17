The upcoming action thriller featuring Bollywood hottie Vidyut Jammwal will be hitting the silver screen in the year 2019. However, the makers have released a teaser showcasing the cute-magical moments from the movie. Helmed by an international director Chuck Russell, the movie will have the Indian essence and will give a desi feel too. Here's the teaser:

Vidyut Jammwal is making a grand comeback to the silver screen with his upcoming movie Junglee. This interesting tale will be knitted beautifully with an Indian touch. Overlapped with cuteness, Vidyut will be seen in playing with adorable little elephants that will surely melt your hearts. With so many cute and heart-warming scenes of elephants, the movie will surely make you nostalgic and remind you of Hathi Mere Saathi. Superstar Rajesh Khanna created this magic last with his hit role in this movie and now the audience has similar expectations with this movie.

International director Chuck Russell will be helming this movie creating the magic with wild animals. As a surprise to fans, the makers have released a teaser of it today, on October 17, 2018.

Many people are assuming that it is a remake of Jungle Book or Tarzan after seeing its teaser but this movie has a very different bent. Taking a realistic approach, the makers will be showcasing the relationship between man and elephants.

Vidyut has been featured in Bollywood mostly for action roles and even now, he will be adding the tadka of action in his wild role. However, the teaser showcases his acting skills like a pro. The hottie is killing it with his fully build body and sexy attributes. The audience is gushing over his cute moments with the elephants in the teaser.

The helmer of the film, Russell has many movies under his belt like The Mask and Scorpion King and his venture in India is also going to be quite interesting. While a media interaction, he said that he wants to make a film that is true to India and uses its music, dance and features wonderful artists of Bollywood, knitting a universal story about returning to the natural world.

