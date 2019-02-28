Vidyut Jammwal manages to grab headlines with his great physique and daredevil stunts in addition to his high-octane action sequences. Junglee, which is the actor's upcoming film, has been directed by Russell, who is renowned for films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask, Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Eraser and The Scorpion King. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 6.

Last year, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal had revealed the teaser of his upcoming action film Junglee and his fans were knocked down by the impressive cinematography and interesting plot of the film. Since Vidyut will be the protagonist, the audience is expecting some great fighting sequences and in the latest promo, we got it all. Before the trailer release, the makers have shared a video of Vidyut training in Kalaripayattu and animal flow technique which mimics the movements of Komodo Dragon, a python and even a scorpion.

With the supreme level of perfection in the skill, he should definitely be in the list of the country’s best martial artists. Talking about the ancient form of Kalarippayattu, Vidyut has stated that Kalaripayattu was a discipline that had encouraged people to pick up on strength, sensibility and personality traits of various fantastic animals. He added that it was amazing for him to extend his knowledge of Kalaripayattu by practising animal flow. While most of the conventional exercises in the gym isolate only two muscles at a time, training like an animal functionally overcomes the one way to optimise strength, flexibility, mind-body control.

He further added that humans are emotional beasts and hence face trouble in being in the present moment. That is the reason why they are not natural fighters like the leopard or the tiger who do not get paralyzed by fear. He said that these animals do not get paralyzed by guilt situation and this awareness, apart from additional strength from animal flow helped him in being at ease with the animals he shot with for Junglee. Vidyut was awed by the depth of this segment of martial arts and wanted to bring it on the big screen with Junglee.

