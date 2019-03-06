Junglee Trailer: The Junglee trailer seems like a blend of Mowgli, Tarzan and Commando it is full of action sequences and stunts that will leave you amazed. The Junglee trailer also introduces Atul Kulkarni's character, who is out to hunt elephants. The Junglee movie will also see two female debutants- Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in pivotal roles.

Junglee Trailer: 5 things about Vidyut Jammal starrer that will leave you stunned

Junglee Trailer: The two-minute forty-eight-minute trailer will keep you captivated till the very last minute, whether it be visual effects or the directorial the trailer has been shot with perfection. The movie Junglee stars Vidyut Jammal in the lead role who is best friends with an elephant Bhola and has made a vow to protect the jungle and the elephants.

Talking about the trailer, it seems like a blend of Tarzan, a little of Mowgli and Vidyut Jammal’s action drama Commando movie. The video begins with Vidyut calling out his friend Bhola. The trailer also introduces Atul Kulkarni’s character, who is out to hunt elephants. Since then is a Vidyut Jammal starrer it is full of stunts and action sequences. Take a look at the trailer here:

Taking to his official Instagram handle Vidyut shared the trailer on his official Instagram handle, and it has already crossed 45k views on youtube. Some of the interesting facts about the movie are:

1. Director Chuck Russell

Well looking t the trailer, you must have thought what a great directorial. Well obviously because he has also helmed movies like- The Scorpion King, The Mask, Bless The Child, Fringe, I am Wrath, and now Junglee.

2. The movie has been shot in Thailand exclusively with 10 elephants who have been trained fully for the movie. And moreover, no animals were harmed during the shoot.

3. Pooja Sawant

The two pivotal actresses of the movie Junglee- Pooja Sawant who made her acting debut with the Marathi language movie Kshanbhar Vishranti in 2010 will be making her Bollywood debut with Junglee.

4. Asha Bhat

Asha Bhat is an engineer, model as well as a beauty pageant holder. HSe is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year with Chuck Russell in Junglee.

5. Stunts and action sequences of the movie can’t be missed! Vidyut has trained exclusively for the movie.

