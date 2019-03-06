Vidyut Jammwal's film Junglee's trailer has just released and is creating a lot of buzz in the industry. The trailer is a pack of friendship and courage and promises to treat the entire family. Directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell and produced by Vineet Jain, the action thriller will hit the silver screen on April 5, 2019.

Junglee is an action thriller film that features Vidyut Jammwal, Asha Bhat and Pooja Sawat in lead roles. Directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell, the movie is a combination of action, friendship, a little bit of romance and tonnes of courage. The makers of the film revealed the poster of the film some hours back in order to increase the curiosity level and today on March 6, the trailer got released. The trailer gives a beautiful glimpse of friendship between a boy, Raj and elephant named Bhola. Both of them grow up together amidst the trees and beautiful surroundings of the jungle. Unfortunately, the joys of Raj’s life comes to an end when he comes across a group of poachers and hunters in the jungle and set their target on a parade of elephants including Bhola.

After which the protector of the jungle, Raj (Vidyut) comes in action to save his animals and jungle. The movie is produced by Vineet Jain and is all set to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019. The idea of making the film struck the makers mind after watching the movie Haathi Mere Saathi in the year 1971. Post to which, the movie went to the American director Chuck Russel, who has directed movies like The Mask, Eraser and The Scorpion King. Junglee will clash John Abraham and Mouni Roy’s film Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) at the box office, whose trailer also released some days back. After comparing both the films, it seems that the Junglee will receive stiff competition from RAW due to its interesting storyline. Talking about the responses, the film is receiving mixed responses by tweeple. Many celebrities also expressed their views on the film and praised the role of Vidyut.

Looking forward to watching you rock this one too! You’ve always been someone I’ve loved and admired!!

Rock on @VidyutJammwal #JungleeTrailer #wednesdaythoughts https://t.co/SuKgva8iAF — Manasi Scott (@ManasiScott) March 6, 2019

Dear @VidyutJammwal You have made us proud once again…. What a trailer brother….

Congratulations to Team #Junglee for Delivering one more SUPERHIT..#JungleeTrailer is a WINNER — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 6, 2019

What a Action! What a Bonding with Jungle! What a stunts! What a Friendship with Elephant🐘 @VidyutJammwal #JungleeTrailer pic.twitter.com/grxPeKS27j — Subhash Bhoraniya🇮🇳 (@Subhashbhorania) March 6, 2019

Finally there is some fresh content packed with @VidyutJammwal's action sequences. keenly waiting for the release date. #JungleeTrailer pic.twitter.com/emzRM99HHw — Shivansh (@beingSDixit) March 6, 2019

